Anoka County will use a St. Paul-based substance use disorder treatment app to help residents struggling with substance abuse get they help they need.
The state Legislature allocated funds for the prevention and treatment pilot program in Anoka County this year. The total grant funding is $550,000 for Sept. 1, 2021, to Jan. 15, 2023, according to county documents. The Anoka County Board unanimously accepted the grant Aug. 24.
The app, Pathfinder Solutions PBC, aims to create a sense of community among members and allows users to share and find resources, record how they’re feeling physically and mentally and communicate with counselors via the app.
Pathfinder has two components: Companion and Bridge. Companion is a smartphone app for people in recovery to check in and find resources. Bridge is web-based and helps organizations to manage staff and people in recovery, as well as chat with them online and send mass announcements.
The project has four components in Anoka County.
The first is using Pathfinder Bridge and Companion services.
Second is creating a role for someone to work with identified clients in the community social services and behavioral health department.
The third aspect is using service providers from North Metro Round Table and clients accessing county services through the Behavioral Health treatment fund.
Lastly a contracted entity will evaluate the county on the effects of the treatment.
