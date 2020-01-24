Fuller Living & Associates has opened a new office in Anoka and is trying to make counseling services more accessible for people with busy schedules.
It offers individual, couples and family counseling at 2006 First Ave., Ste 201. The office opened last month.
Fuller has appointments every day of the week, including weekends, from as early as 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.
There are five providers at the Anoka location. Fuller also has offices Blaine, Roseville and Saint Louis Park.
Learn more online at fullerlivingandassociates.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.