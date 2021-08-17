Community transmission of the novel coronavirus in Anoka County is now classified as high by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends everyone wear a mask in public indoor spaces.
Based on recent data about the highly contagious delta variant of the novel coronavirus, the CDC recommends that even vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission. The level of community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period and the test positivity rate over seven days.
As of Aug. 17 transmission was substantial or high in nearly all Minnesota counties, with only a handful of outlying counties listed with moderate transmission.
According to the CDC, vaccines are still highly effective at preventing severe disease and death from COVID-19, even from the delta variant. The CDC also says vaccinated people are less likely to be infected than unvaccinated people. Fully vaccinated people with breakthrough infections of the delta variant can spread the virus to others but appear to be infectious for a shorter period of time than unvaccinated people, the CDC says.
Masking can reduce the risk of becoming infected and can help prevent an infected person from spreading the virus.
Find a map of transmission levels by county at tinyurl.com/43ymj4df.
Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people are advised to get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
Vaccines are currently authorized for adults and children ages 12 and up. Find a vaccination location near you at tinyurl.com/qc5xnbrk.
Find more information from the CDC about the delta variant at tinyurl.com/ecwrj5as.
