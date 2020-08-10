Andover’s Economic Development Authority will oversee a COVID-19 grant relief program the Andover City Council approved Aug. 4.
Local businesses have until 4 p.m. Aug. 17 to apply for the relief. Applications will be approved during an EDA meeting Sept. 1.
The program is aimed at assisting local small businesses and nonprofits in Andover. It lists the objectives of limiting job losses, ensuring viability of Andover businesses and reducing how many businesses may close permanently due to the pandemic.
Money from the program may be used for paying debt, payroll, utilities, mortgage or lease fees, inventory costs and other direct business-related bills.
Grant money is expressly prohibited from being used for agriculture, purchasing machinery or equipment, moving expenses, land acquisition, property taxes or any expenses that would have normally occurred outside the pandemic.
The grant program is funded by money from the federal coronavirus relief bill. Each business may receive up to $50,000, depending on funds available and the number of applications submitted. Approval of an application is at the sole discretion of the Andover EDA.
To be eligible applicants must have been in business by March 1, have no more than 50 full-time employees, be located in Andover, be in good standing and must demonstrate that its operations will not survive without the grant from Andover.
Eligible businesses include businesses deemed nonessential by the state. Businesses deemed essential may apply, and they must demonstrate a direct negative financial impact from executive orders related to COVID-19, according to EDA Executive Director Jim Dickinson.
The city also encourages all applicants to apply for aid and grants from other aid programs before applying for relief from Andover.’
The City Council approved the program in its Aug. 4 consent agenda, a list of items approved in one motion without discussion during the meeting.
More details and applications can be found at andovermn.gov. Further questions can be directed to Jim Dickinson at 763-767-5110.
