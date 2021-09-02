The Coon Rapids Police and Fire Departments, among many other organizers, will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terroristic attacks with a ceremony hosted at Coon Rapids High School.
The ceremony will run from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, on the high school football field, 2340 Northdale Blvd. NW.
Displays, speakers and tributes will remember and honor the victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center.
The events are scheduled as follows:
• Noon: Community members can meet with members of the armed forces and first responders and see emergency vehicles and artifacts from the World Trade Center.
• 2 p.m.: The ceremony begins. It will include color guards, music and a 21-gun salute, as well as guest speakers John Peña, who is principal of Coon Rapids High School, and Eric Aamoth, of Plymouth, who each lost relatives in the 9/11 attacks.
• 2:45 p.m.: The ceremony concludes with a flyover of North American P-51 Mustangs and a fireworks display.
• 3 p.m: Emergency vehicles and participants will travel to Coon Rapids Fire Station #1, 1460 Egret Blvd., where a steel I-beam from the World Trade Center is on permanent display.
The event is free and open to the public. CTN Studios will stream the event live via YouTube at tinyurl.com/4stkftvz.
The ceremony was organized by the Coon Rapids Community Strength Foundation, Coon Rapids Police and Fire, Coon Rapids High School and members of the Armed Forces.
