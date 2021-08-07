The city of Coon Rapids is gathering input about a possible full-access interchange near 610 and East River Road.
Visit tinyurl.com/2pa2r2xk and take the survey at the bottom after reading the details.
For many years Coon Rapids has sought to provide additional access to Trunk Highway 610 near Coon Rapids Boulevard.
Currently only westbound on-ramps and eastbound off-ramps to and from Highway 610 exist at both East River Road and Coon Rapids Boulevard.
This project could change that.
Full funding of the project is not yet secured, but state funds have allowed for the project to move to the design phase.
For more details, including maps and other information, visit tinyurl.com/4aky99y4.
