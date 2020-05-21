A Coon Rapids local was recognized aboard the USS Blue Ridge last month.
Seaman Eric Lyons was honored as U.S. 7th Fleet flagship, USS Blue Ridge’s (LCC 19) Sailor of the Week, April 17.
Lyons, a master-at-arms, joined the Navy one year and five months earlier and has been assigned to Blue Ridge for a year assisting in command investigations into any specific allegations of wrongdoing or misconduct and to search out, develop, assemble and record all available information relative to the incident.
“I joined the Navy to jump start my life in a way that made me grow up faster and made my family proud,” Lyons said in a statement. “Serving in the Navy means accomplishing my adolescent goal of protecting people who can’t protect themselves.”
