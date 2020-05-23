A Coon Rapids Catholic school is providing three meals a day to children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kids can get a day’s worth of food from Epiphany Catholic School each weekday, whether or not they are enrolled.
“Grab and Go is a free breakfast, lunch and dinner packaged in one, ” Principal Ann Coone said.
The meals are essentially what students would have eaten in the cafeteria every day. That includes special days like taco Tuesdays, Coone said.
Meals include fruits, vegetables, milk, grains and protein. The meals are served Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon.
Anyone 18 years old or younger is eligible for the meals.
“It was in response to the school closing and the effect of the pandemic on families,” Coone said.
Staff and a small kitchen crew assemble the meals everyday. Families drive through, and staff hand them the food. The only requirement is that the student is present at pickup.
The school, located at 11001 Hanson Boulevard NW, started serving about 100 meals a day, but demand has risen to around 1,000 meals on some days. Epiphany averages about 850 meals served each day.
Epiphany is a prekindergarten through eighth-grade Catholic school with a classical liberal arts curriculum, according to its website.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down in-person education, the school has gone online for most of its classes.
Epiphany has an average class size of 22 students and about 350 prekindergarten through eighth-grade students in total.
“They’re just so grateful,” Coone said. “Families out there are just so happy when there’s anything that can bring normalcy or joy to their kids or that human connection.”
