Starting Feb. 1, the Coon Rapids Recycling Center is adding paint to its list of recyclables it accepts.

Up to five gallon containers will be accepted. There is a 100 gallon limit per visit.

Accepted paints include:

• Interior and exterior architectural paint, such as latex, acrylic, water-based, alkyd, oil-based and enamel.

• Deck coatings, floor paints.

• Primers, sealers, undercoats.

• Stains.

• Shellacs, lacquers, varnishes and urethanes.

• Waterproofing concrete/masonry/wood sealers and repellents.

• Metal coatings and rust preventatives.

• Field and lawn paint.

Paints and items not accepted include:

• Paint thinners and solvents.

• Aerosol paints (spray cans).

• Auto and marine paints.

• Roof patch and repair.

• Asphalt and tar.

• Deck cleaners.

The Coon Rapids Recycling Center is at 1827 111th Ave. NW. Learn more at tinyurl.com/b93znm2f.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.