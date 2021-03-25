The Coon Rapids Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a teenager who is missing under suspicious circumstances. Gavin Ryan Tessman, 13, is described as a white male, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a dark blue hoodie, green sweat pants and possibly carrying a black and red backpack.
According to authorities, Tessman left home on foot at approximately 7:40 a.m. Thursday, March 25, headed for the school bus in the area of 105th Avenue Northwest and Uplander Street Northwest in Coon Rapids. He did not arrive at the bus stop or at school. His laptop was found near the bus stop.
Investigators have confirmed that a person matching Gavin Tessman’s description was seen on the north end of the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park near 99th Avenue Northwest just after 8 a.m. Thursday.
Anyone with information about Gavin Tessman’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Coon Rapids Police Department or dial 911.
