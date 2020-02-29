Pier 1 Imports, a nationwide interior decorating and furnishing chain store, is closing almost half its stores nationwide, including eight stores in the Twin Cities area. The Coon Rapids store, 12760 Riverdale Blvd., is set to close at an unofficial date sometime in March.
Stores will remain open in Burnsville, Maple Grove, Minnetonka and Woodbury.
The Texas-based chain had a 13.7% sales decrease in 2019’s fourth quarter compared to 2018’s. The company filed for bankruptcy Feb. 17.
Pier 1 didn’t respond to ABC Newspapers’ request for comment.
