This year’s Coon Rapids photo contest winners were selected this fall. Four winners and one honorable mention were selected from the pool of photos submitted. The theme was “Hometown pride.”
In the adult category, Joel Friday won first place for his “Crooked Lake loon,” and Jennifer Fischer was awarded second place for “9/11 2021 Flyover.” Paula Foley’s photo from Multicultural Night to Unite earned an honorable mention.
In the 17 and under category, Jaiden Carter won first place for “Sunset by the Dam,” and Debra General won second for “Fall Beauty.”
