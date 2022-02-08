The city of Coon Rapids received a Silver designation from the national SolSmart program for making it faster, easier and more affordable for homes and businesses to go solar. The city is working toward removing obstacles for solar development.
“SolSmart is a program run by the U.S. Department of Energy, which certifies communities for following best practices for solar energy systems,” Olivia Dorow Hovland, the city’s sustainability planner, said in a statement. “The city of Coon Rapids wants to make it as simple as possible for people to install solar, if they decide it’s something they want to do.”
Actions by the city of Coon Rapids to promote solar include:
• The Coon Rapids City Council approved an updated solar energy ordinance in 2021.
• The city improved its permit process to modernize and streamline solar applications.
• Planning, zoning and permitting changes reduce the time and money it takes to install a solar energy system in Coon Rapids.
• City staff launched an online solar energy hub, available at tinyurl.com/2p8h5ncs, to help visitors navigate solar energy options, find a contractor and access available tax credits and financing.
Nearly 50 properties currently have solar installations in Coon Rapids.
The Energy Department recognized Coon Rapids for these actions in a new blog post, available at tinyurl.com/s62aferj, which challenges 60 new communities to achieve SolSmart designation by March 2022.
SolSmart is led by the Interstate Renewable Energy Council and the International City/County Management Association, and funded by the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office. Learn more at coonrapidsmn.gov/solarenergy.
