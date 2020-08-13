The Coon Rapids Mat Bandits traveled to Rapid City, South Dakota for the first wrestling tournament of the summer. The tournament offered two tournaments in one day and two styles of wrestling, folkstyle (high school) and freestyle (Olympic). The Mat Bandits had 11 participants in the tournament and placed nine in the top four. Captain Dalan Jones (senior, 152) and Israel Madimba (freshman, 123) came away champions in both styles. Jones captured the freestyle individual championships winning all five matches over the weekend including one by a 13-second fall. Jones gutted out a 3-2 championship match in the finals. Madimba defeated six wrestlers, three in each style on his way to winning both championships.
E-Editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Minnetonka School Board approves hybrid learning plan for fall
- Primary election voter guide for Hennepin County Board candidates in District 6
- PHOTOS: A front row seat at Brooklyn Park's drive-in movie
- Wayzata School District lays out hybrid learning plan for fall
- Nesbitt charged on illegal sexual conduct with minors
- Candidates file for Hennepin County Commissioner District 7 seat
- Man faces charges in highway shooting incident
- Road rage shooter arrested in Big Lake
- Velodrome demolished; Spring Lake Park Schools plans to create outdoor space on Blaine site
- PRIMARY ELECTION: Hennepin County board candidates advance to General Election
Images
Videos
Commented
- Far-lefts and liberal media causing divide (3)
- Conservatives missing great chance to win over minorities (2)
- This is Minnesota (2)
- Richard "Dick" Haworth (1)
- Letter: Vets understand honoring their country (1)
- The Church Ladies go virtual amidst pandemic (1)
- Local parishes are new clergy abuse victims (1)
- The ‘Chinese century’ looks more like the ‘Chinese decade’ (1)
- Letter: Time for change to rentals in Columbia Heights (1)
- Gazelka doing a good job (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.