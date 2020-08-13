SP CR wrestling.jpg
Photo submitted

The Coon Rapids Mat Bandits traveled to Rapid City, South Dakota for the first wrestling tournament of the summer. The tournament offered two tournaments in one day and two styles of wrestling, folkstyle (high school) and freestyle (Olympic). The Mat Bandits had 11 participants in the tournament and placed nine in the top four. Captain Dalan Jones (senior, 152) and Israel Madimba (freshman, 123) came away champions in both styles. Jones captured the freestyle individual championships winning all five matches over the weekend including one by a 13-second fall. Jones gutted out a 3-2 championship match in the finals. Madimba defeated six wrestlers, three in each style on his way to winning both championships. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.