Christopher Michael Phillips, 42, of Coon Rapids, died Friday, Sept. 11, when the 2014 Honda motorcycle he was driving was struck by an unknown vehicle at the intersection of I-35W and I-494 in Richfield.
The time of death was 8:03 a.m.
The Hennepin Medical Examiner determined Phillips was killed from multiple blunt force injuries suffered in the crash.
According to information provided by the Minnesota State Patrol, Phillips and an unknown vehicle collided at the intersection. The other vehicle and its driver have not been identified. The roads were dry at the time of the collision.
Agencies responding to the call were the Bloomington Police Department, Hennepin County Medical Examiner, and Allina Health EMS.
The investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol continues.
