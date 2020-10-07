A train struck and killed a 21-year-old Coon Rapids man in Fridley Wednesday, Sept. 23, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
The man was identified as Jason Thadeus Clark.
At approximately 7:12 a.m., the Fridley Police Department, Fridley Fire Department and Allina EMS responded to a report of an Amtrak train striking an individual on the eastbound tracks at the 8200 block of Ashton Ave Northeast in the city of Fridley. When responders arrived, they found one adult male victim dead.
The Fridley Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
