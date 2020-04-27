A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 36-year-old man charged with sexually assaulting a Coon Rapids child.
Kevin Joseph Hibbler faces one felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13 and one felony count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13.
On April 1 an Anoka County Sheriff’s Office detective received a report that a child under 13 years old in Coon Rapids was raped by a man, identified as Hibbler, approximately two weeks earlier, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim was known to Hibbler, who allegedly gave the victim $40 and told her not to tell anyone.
The victim’s father told police he suspected Hibbler had left for Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.