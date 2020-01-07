A Coon Rapids man faces murder charges in the New Year’s Day death of a Faribault man.
One count of second-degree murder while committing a felony was filed against Kevin Jarmaine Christians, 38, in Hennepin County court Friday, Jan. 3. According to court records, the victim, whom police have identified as Jabir Ahmed Ali, 25, was found lying on the street near the intersection of Broadway and West Fremont Street in Minneapolis. Ali had been stabbed in the upper thigh and reportedly died from his injuries.
A second man, who hasn’t been identified, was nearby. He had reportedly suffered a stab wound to his femoral artery and was taken to a hospital.
Court filings detail how Minneapolis investigators used social media images taken during an after-hours party to identify Christians, who was later identified as the assailant by the surviving victim.
Police believe both men were stabbed on a landing just above the entrance to the basement where the party was taking place.
During a search of Christians’ home, investigators reportedly found clothing matching what Christians was pictured wearing the evening of the party.
When interviewed, Christians initially told police he had been assaulted by a group of men and that he blacked out. He later said he swung his knife at the men and that he has been injured in a scuffle. Police report that Christians had no apparent physical injuries.
Christians appeared in Hennepin County court Monday, Jan. 6, where Judge Peter Cahill ordered $500,000 bond.
