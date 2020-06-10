A 35-year-old Coon Rapids man died in a vehicle fire after a high-speed collision in Minneapolis Monday, June 8.
Abdullahi Ahmed Mohamed, 22, of Minneapolis, has been charged with two felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide and two gross misdemeanor counts of criminal vehicular operation in the incident.
On June 8 at approximately 5:20 a.m. Minneapolis Police responded to the intersection of Lowry Avenue NE and Marshall Street NE on reports of a vehicle crash, according to a criminal complaint.
Officers found a multi-vehicle crash with a Chevy Tahoe “completely engulfed in flames.” The driver of the Tahoe, identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as David Olson, of Coon Rapids, was trapped inside and died.
Witnesses described a silver Honda Accord speeding on Lowry and running a red light before colliding with the Tahoe. Both vehicles then collided with a Honda Odyssey stopped at the red light. Authorities later identified the driver of the Accord as Mohamed.
Officers followed a trail of blood from the driver’s door of the Accord to the rear of a nearby building, where Mohamed was detained, according to the complaints.
Two men identified as passengers in the Accord claimed to have no knowledge of who else was in the car. They were in possession of more than $3,800, an open bottle of cognac, a marijuana blunt and an unlabeled pill bottle, according to authorities.
Mohamed has a criminal history since 2016 that includes convictions for providing false information to police, driving after revocation, speeding and failing to stop for traffic control devices, according to the complaint.
A warrant has been issued for Mohamed’s arrest.
