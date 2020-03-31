Children at New Horizon Academy in Coon Rapids recently sent cards of love and support to doctors and nurses fighting COVID-19.
As part of New Horizon Academy’s Caring Beyond the Classroom program, children at New Horizon Academy created cards with messages of support for local doctors and nurses engaged in the COVID-19 fight.
The cards were sent by the New Horizon Academy at 12130 Riverdale Drive.
“Caring Beyond the Classroom helps develop a lifelong commitment to service and encourages collaboration and social responsibility in children, and during these times of uncertainty, acts of kindness assist children navigate their way through fear and confusion,” Vice President of Marketing and Parent Experiences Cara Johnson-Bader said in a statement.
All cards will be donated to doctors and nurses at local hospitals.
~Compiled by Paige Kieffer
