The Coon Rapids City Council raised grant allotments and allowed greater flexibility for its coronavirus relief grant program Oct. 20.
The council also approved delegating the administration of the program to the EDA, because financial assistance aligns closely with the body’s powers, according to city documents.
The decision allows the EDA executive director to authorize additional grant funds to eligible applicants if they show eligible expenditures have been incurred and additional funds are available, according to city documents.
Council members also approved raising the cap on eligible expenses.
The business grant program allowed businesses with 20 employees or fewer to receive up to $15,000. Businesses with 20-100 employees were eligible for up to $30,000. The new approval essentially added $5,000 to the cap for either size business.
As of the meeting, the city had approximately $1.1 million to $1.2 million dedicated out of the $1.6 million initially planned for the business program, economic development coordinator Matt Brown said.
Around $100,000 is expected to be used for the nonprofit program because only six organizations requested funds, Brown said.
Council members shared concerns over how few nonprofits applied.
“There was something that clearly eliminated everyone right away, and I’m wondering what that was,” Mayor Jerry Koch said.
The council instructed staff to reach out to area nonprofits to learn if there was any common reason why so many organizations chose not to apply.
