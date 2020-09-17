Skaters at the Coon Rapids Ice Center will have to make sure they call ahead this season due the coronavirus pandemic.
After closing in mid-March, public skating in the center reopened Aug. 16, but now skaters have to register ahead of time, according to Stephanie Ring, the city’s communications and marketing coordinator.
During public skate periods, skaters will have to preregister online. There is now a cap of 25 skaters during each session. Available times are being scheduled out a few weeks in advance and can be found online, according to Ring.
Skaters who have a free pass also have to call the ice arena and register for the public skating period ahead of time.
Skating lessons will no longer accept walk-ins. Class sizes are smaller, but staff can help participants create an account and sign up.
The ice center also has adopted new protocols to protect skaters. There will now be separate entrances and exits, masks are required, and enhanced cleaning procedures are in place, as well as other requirements mandated by the state.
To learn more or register online visit: tinyurl.com/y2fbsy69
