The city of Coon Rapids hosted its first ever holiday tree lighting Saturday, Dec. 11, on the grounds of Boulevard Plaza.

The event featured warm drinks, bonfires and music to celebrate the tree lighting.

Santa came to visit kids and Mayor Jerry Koch gave everyone a warm welcome.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.