The city of Coon Rapids will have its inaugural community tree lighting festival 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Boulevard Plaza, located at 111th Avenue and Coon Rapids Boulevard.
Bonfires and holiday music begin at 4 p.m., and Santa arrives for photos at 4:30.
A sing-along around the tree begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by a welcome from Mayor Jerry Koch at 5:55 p.m.
The countdown to the tree lighting is at 5:59 p.m.
Guests may bring a cash or check donation to benefit the Coon Rapids High School Food Shelf.
No event entry or parking is allowed at the Coon Rapids Ice Center. Parking for the event is at 111th Avenue and Coon Rapids Boulevard. Signs will be posted.
Get more information at tinyurl.com/359n6at2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.