The city of Coon Rapids picked two winners and one honorable mention for each category of the annual holiday lighting contest. They’re listed below by category.

Still Category:

• First Place: 2850 118th Lane NW.

• Second Place: 11235 Crocus St. NW.

• Honorable mention: 11261 Swallow St. NW.

Motion category:

• First Place: 12401 Partridge St. NW.

• Second Place: 11110 Wren St. NW.

• Honorable mention: 13174 Zion St. NW.

Members of the Coon Rapids Arts Commission visited each home in mid-December and judged the displays based on overall impact, visual appeal, uniqueness, variety, safety and tidiness.

