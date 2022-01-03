Sorry, an error occurred.
The first place winner in the motion category was 12401 Partridge Street NW. (Photo by city of Coon Rapids)
The first place winner in the still category was 2850 118th Lane NW. (Photo by city of Coon Rapids)
An honorable mention in the still category was 11261 Swallow St. NW. (Photo by city of Coon Rapids)
Second place in the motion category was 11110 Wren St. NW. (Photo by city of Coon Rapids)
An honorable mention in the motion category was 13174 Zion St. NW. (Photo by city of Coon Rapids)
Second place in the still category was 11235 Crocus St. NW. (Photo by city of Coon Rapids)
The city of Coon Rapids picked two winners and one honorable mention for each category of the annual holiday lighting contest. They’re listed below by category.
Still Category:
• First Place: 2850 118th Lane NW.
• Second Place: 11235 Crocus St. NW.
• Honorable mention: 11261 Swallow St. NW.
Motion category:
• First Place: 12401 Partridge St. NW.
• Second Place: 11110 Wren St. NW.
• Honorable mention: 13174 Zion St. NW.
Members of the Coon Rapids Arts Commission visited each home in mid-December and judged the displays based on overall impact, visual appeal, uniqueness, variety, safety and tidiness.
