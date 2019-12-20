The winners for this year’s holiday lighting contest in Coon Rapids have been announced.
Each year the city of Coon Rapids holds a holiday light contest for residents to compete or admire.
The contest is broken up into two categories: still and motion displays.
Still:
• First place: Jerry Fredrich, 9919 Killdeer St. NW
• Second place: Shelly Sullivan, 11231 Partridge St. NW
• Honorable mention: Mark Stephens, 2850 118th Lane NW
Motion:
• First place: Allen and Colleen Hallberg, 12401 Partridge St. NW
• Second place: David Teske, 1850 103rd Ave. NW
• Honorable mention: Jason Luniewski, 11235 Crocus St. NW
The city received 29 entries this year.
For an interactive map of all the entries online, visit tinyurl.com/wmf9r58.
