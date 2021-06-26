The Coon Rapids City Council approved an architectural agreement with CNH Architects for design and engineering to replace Fire Station #3, 2831 113th Ave. NW.
The city conducted a facility needs assessment of city-owned buildings in 2018, which concluded that Fire Station #3 needs to be replaced, due to maintenance issues and the building’s inability to meet training and equipment needs. The building was initially constructed in 1970, according to Grant Fernelius, community development director.
The funding for this project was worked into the 2021 budget.
CNH Architects provided the council a conceptual design for the new fire station June 1. This agreement allows the architects to move forward with design development and engineering.
The cost will not exceed $655,000, according to the agreement.
