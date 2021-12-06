The city of Coon Rapids invites everyone to help spread generosity and cheer to individuals and families in need through four donation opportunities during the holiday season.
For the 2021 holiday season, the city of Coon Rapids is partnering with the following organizations:
• Alexandra House, a nonprofit shelter providing services to those fleeing domestic abuse. Alexandra House needs new or gently used winter wear (coats, hats, mittens, scarves), children’s sippy cups, and shampoo and conditioner.
• Toys for Joy, a nonprofit group ensuring all children in Anoka County have gifts under their tree each year. Donations should be new and unwrapped. Toys for Joy needs toys, puzzles, games, books and small electronics and accessories. Toys for Joy collection bins are also at Bunker Hills Golf Club, 12800 Bunker Prairie Road NW, and Coon Rapids Ice Center, 1100 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard Northwest.
• ACBC Food Shelf, a local nonprofit agency providing food and clothing in Anoka County. ACBC needs store-bought canned and boxed food and personal products such as toothpaste and toilet paper.
• Granny’s Closet of Anoka County, a nonprofit organization serving the needs of seniors and disabled people. Granny’s Closet needs paper goods such as toilet paper; personal care items such as soaps, lotion and toothpaste; and clothing.
Collection bins are located in the front lobby of City Hall, 11155 Robinson Drive. Donations are accepted Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cash and check donations are also accepted at the front desk.
