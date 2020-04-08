Logan Shore, a 2013 Coon Rapids High School graduate and Minnesota Mr. Baseball Award winner, has gone on to continued success in college and professional baseball. Shore was an All-American pitcher at the University of Florida before going on to be selected in the second round of the 2016 Major League Baseball draft. Shore has worked his way up through the minor leagues, completing a solid season at Class AA in 2019 and starting strong in the Detroit Tigers’ camp this spring before the season was postponed due to the coronavirus.