On the doorstep of a lifelong goal, everything seemed to be clicking this spring for Logan Shore.
The 2013 Coon Rapids graduate turned college phenom was sharp in spring training with the Detroit Tigers, throwing well and poised to build off of a strong 2019 season in which he reached Class AA. The major leagues were in sight.
Then, the shutdown of professional sports due to coronavirus.
It’s been a career of controlling what he can control and proving he belongs day in and day out since graduating as 2013’s Minnesota Mr. Baseball for Shore.
Now, it’s about staying ready for when he can resume chasing his dream.
College or pros?
As he was wrapping up his high school career at Coon Rapids, Shore was faced with a tough decision: go pro or go to college?
With a strong commitment to the University of Florida, Shore was selected in the 29th round of the 2013 Major League Baseball draft by the Minnesota Twins.
Although eager to pursue his big league dream, the chance to develop further and experience life at a powerhouse college baseball program was too good to pass up.
A choice that, in hindsight, proved life-changing.
“Ultimately it was a lot better going to college,” Shore said. “That was the best thing that ever happened to me was going to Florida. If you were to ask me that my senior year of high school, I wanted to sign. I had a number that my family and I kind of agreed on as far as what it would take to sign. Given the position I was drafted with Minnesota, it wasn’t realistic to reach that number. So it was kind of an easy decision in the end.
“At the end of the day, when you’re looking at two really good options, it was kind of a win-win. I wasn’t really that disappointed in not being able to play right out of high school because you know what, it’s never a bad thing to go and continue your education at a major university and one of the best programs in the country.”
Learning curve
Nestled in one of the most talent-rich areas of the country, the University of Florida doesn’t have to look far for most of its recruits.
A kid from the Midwest, accustomed to blizzards instead of baseball during the winter months, Shore felt a little out of place upon his arrival. While his time as a Gator would end as an All-American, it began with plenty of nerves – a kid far away from home trying to prove he belonged at a program with perennial College World Series aspirations.
“The University of Florida doesn’t typically recruit the Midwest,” Shore said. “It’s a little more now, but when I graduated there wasn’t a whole lot of out-of-state kids there, and especially from the Midwest. A lot of the guys from my class, they all knew each other and I was kind of stepping in there as a kid from Minnesota who hadn’t done many of the major events that the elite kids from Florida do who play travel ball year round – I played hockey in the winter at Coon Rapids, I did Nordic skiing one year. I kind of felt a little isolated. I felt like every day I was trying to prove myself, not just to the coaching staff and my peers, but to myself.”
Shore’s roommate was one of the few others from outside of Florida in Cedar Rapids, Iowa graduate A.J. Puk. The duo would go on to become an incredible force on the mound for the Gators, with Puk now a member of the Oakland Athletics organization.
“We had known each other a little bit and we were roommates all the way through college,” Shore said. “That helped having someone I knew a little bit prior to college.”
The transition to the field began with fall ball Shore’s freshman year. It was an entirely new experience for the right-hander, trying to find his place on a roster of standout prospects.
“I had never played on a consistent basis against that caliber of competition,” Shore said. “Every day was trying to prove to everybody and myself that I could compete. To be honest with you, I didn’t know if I was going to be able to do it.”
Freshman of the Year
He was.
The questions of whether he belonged were replaced by just how good he could be by the time spring rolled around.
Shore quickly vaulted to the top of the Florida rotation, starting the Gators’ NCAA regional opener. He finished the year with a 7-4 record and a 2.16 ERA to earn a series of top awards, including a selection as the National Freshmen of the Year by Perfect Game, the SEC Freshman of the Year award, first-team All-SEC honors and third-team All-American distinction by Louisville Slugger.
“I didn’t find out about this until my junior year – every fall you rank each other anonymously best to worst, everybody’s ranking everybody, position players, pitchers, and after the fall of my freshmen year I wasn’t even in the top 10 pitchers on the team,” Shore said. “That kind of shows where I was and what people thought of me.
“I went on and kind of found myself in the right place at the right time, one of the best freshmen years in the country. I was able to be an All-American. And then I went on to have a lot of success the next two years. But it was difficult those first few months. It was one of the more trying times in your career, having to prove yourself every day.”
Shore went on to anchor Florida’s rotation as its primary Friday night starter in 2015 and 2016, going 11-6 with a 2.72 ERA as a sophomore and 12-1 with a 2.31 ERA as a junior. Added to the accolades were finishing second all-time at Florida in career wins with 30, being named one of four finalists for the Golden Spikes Award given annually to the top amateur baseball player, First Team All-America honors and an SEC Academic Honor Roll member.
“There’s nothing better than the University of Florida and the atmosphere of being a Gator,” Shore said. “Softball, gymnastics, volleyball, football, basketball, you go to any of those sporting events and you’re watching one of the top teams in the country. It was super fun just to be a student, let alone a student-athlete. A fun campus. I met some of the best friends of my life there. I got married last year and most of the guys in my wedding were from Florida. It was the best decision I ever made.
“It’s the atmosphere at the University of Florida. The majority of the development is done with your peers. I learned so much from my teammates and so much from competing against guys that are some of the best in the country. It’s a really great, competitive atmosphere. You’re able to fail in a setting where it’s OK in fall ball and scrimmages. Then every game means something.
“Me and Shaun Anderson, who is now with the Giants, we kind of hit it off right away. We were workout buddies, me and him always kind of pushed each other in the weight room and classroom, peer to peer competition. There’s so much of that you don’t have a choice but to get better because you don’t want to get passed up or fall behind from a physical standpoint.”
Now, he belonged as one of the top prospects in the MLB draft.
Draft, round two
Players are eligible for the MLB draft after high school, or after the completion of three years of college.
As his junior year wound down, having established himself as one of the best NCAA pitchers in the country, Shore was ready for his second shot at the draft.
“The draft process is always an interesting topic because you never really know,” Shore said. “There’s so much hearsay before the draft, so many mock drafts and leading up to it you don’t really know what’s going to happen. At the time we were leading up to a Super Regional with Florida State. The year before we were really close to playing in the finals against Vanderbilt. You want to focus on the draft to the full extent, but at the same time you’re still playing and still want to win.”
A whirlwind time period that would be highlighted by one of the moments of his life when the Oakland Athletics picked Shore in the second round as the 47th overall pick of the 2016 MLB draft.
“Luckily I wasn’t drafted during a game,” Shore said. “It was the day before we played Florida State so me and all the guys were able to enjoy that whole process. It’s such a cool moment, especially being fortunate enough to be drafted where I was, with the first two rounds televised, to be able to be on TV and experience that with my family and teammates. It’s one of the milestone moments in your life. I was talking about that with my wife and in-laws, getting married, going on a honeymoon, graduating – I didn’t graduate college, but I did get drafted. It’s something you’ll remember for the rest of your life.”
Adjusting to the pros
The difference between college baseball and professional baseball became immediately apparent for Shore.
In college, Shore was part of a pair of Gator teams that made it to the College World Series, that felt the weight of every pitch as it related to the outcome on the scoreboard.
Now, the scores gave way to preparing individuals to try to progress up the minor league ladder.
“College baseball is 110 percent about winning,” Shore said. “In the minors, it’s about development. You’re a competitor so you don’t want to lose, but at the lower levels especially there’s such an emphasis on development. Winning can take a backseat to development of a player.”
Shore closed 2016 with seven starts for the Athletics’ short-season Class A Vermont Lake Monsters.
A midseason injury took away a month and a half of Shore’s 2017 season. He made 17 appearances at advanced-A Stockton and three rehab starts before finishing with six starts in the Arizona Fall League.
“It’s a different feeling to playing in the College World Series, playing at LSU in front of thousands of people than playing in Stockton, California on a Wednesday night,” Shore said. “It’s a totally different animal in good ways and in bad ways. But it’s what you dream of. It’s what you grow up as a kid wanting to do. Being able to experience things good and bad is a blessing.”
Traded to Detroit
Another stark contrast between college and the pros unfolded at the end of 2018.
After having moved up to Class AA during the year for the A’s, Shore was traded to the Detroit Tigers after the conclusion of the season.
“At the end of the day it’s a business and there’s moves that need to be made,” Shore said. “That’s just a part of it. You still never think it’s going to be you. I was lucky enough to be traded after the season ended so I didn’t have to go meet up with a team and meet new guys in the middle of the year, which was kind of nice, just showing up at spring training and meeting everybody there. At some point you’re always going to be the new guy, whether you’re moved up a level, up to the big leagues or traded again. Most players don’t have the luxury of being drafted by a team, making it to the team and spending 15 years there.”
Shore put together a strong 2019 season with Detroit’s Class AA affiliate Erie, posting a 3.43 ERA in 97 innings over 23 appearances to bolster his position in the Tigers’ organization.
“It’s been great,” Shore said. “Luckily I had a couple guys on the same fall league team since the A’s and Tigers are on the same team, so I kind of knew some guys, so it was a relatively easy transition.
“I had such a great experience with Oakland and getting to know their staff and front office, but it’s been really good with Detroit and all the guys are great, and it’s been a lot of fun.”
Season postponed
Narrowing in on the big leagues, Shore was aiming to build off of his strong 2019 campaign as spring began. Then, the coronavirus outbreak abruptly halted spring training and caused the postponement of play, putting the 2020 season in doubt.
“I was feeling really good in spring training and throwing the ball really well,” Shore said. “I felt like I was in a really good place with how the ball was coming out. It kind of sucked honestly. But obviously there’s a lot more things that are more important and a lot of people that are a lot worse off.
“I just remember we were at spring training, everything was fine and then everything wasn’t fine. A meeting on Field 3 at 10 a.m. and then, boom, spring training cancelled. Then we’re going to stay at the respective sites and etc. etc. and then boom, meeting at 5:00 and everybody has to go home. One day felt like two weeks.”
With so much up in the air regarding the 2020 season, from ideas floated around regarding different season lengths, structures and the possibility of quarantining players in a set location, the focus for Shore is to simply control what he can and be ready if and when baseball resumes.
“Baseball players are out competing and playing for fans,” Shore said. “Fans are just as bummed. It’ll be back at some point and it’s about still trying to make sure I’m ready with the restrictions put in place. Just got to take it day by day.
“There’s so many scenarios out there. The focus for me is what is God’s plan throughout this and how do I fit into that and when you think of it from that perspective the stress goes away. That’s kind of been my focus. My goals haven’t changed. I take it day to day and work. There’s a lot of people that are struggling more than people in the baseball world, it’s affected a lot of people in a lot of ways. No one could fathom this.”
Another life changing moment
Off the field, Shore’s life changed in a big way last October when he got married, timing he is especially grateful for now.
“I just feel very blessed we were able to get married when we did,” Shore said.
While unable to be on a baseball field in the spring for the first time since he was a little kid, he is able to enjoy married life, a puppy and his new home in Arizona.
“I was actually talking with my sister the other day about how I’ve never had this amount of time off of playing baseball dating back to Little League,” Shore said. “I was playing in the spring and the summer in high school, college. It’s just weird not playing, it’s weird not being out competing. I think that’s where you’ve just gotta try to find a way to be competitive in whatever you do – throwing to my partner, working out, figuring out ways to stay in shape mentally as well as physically. Baseball is going to be back at some point and the least amount of transition to get back into game mode the better.
“I try to stay off social media, be in the moment with my family and my wife. I’m fortunate to be in a climate where it’s 80 and sunny every day (in Arizona). I’m trying to look at the blessings instead of all the negativity, and there are a lot of blessings.”
Ready to get back
When baseball will be back is far from certain.
But when it is, Shore is making sure he’s ready to continue pursuing his dream.
“It’s going to be super exciting on all accounts for fans and players,” Shore said. “No time in history have all of the sports leagues been shut down. I was watching ESPN the other day and there was corn hole and darts – there’s clearly something going on here that people are wanting to see something. It’ll be great and I’m really looking forward to it.
“At the end of the day I want to be in the big leagues. That goal hasn’t changed. There are things you can control and this obviously is something nobody can control. The more you focus on the things you can control, the better off your life is going to be.”
