Last month Minnesota began distributing vaccines, and first responders are among those at the top of the list to receive them. Coon Rapids firefighters began getting Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 30.
The vaccine, which was 94% effective in clinical trials, requires two doses for full protection. Doses are administered 28 days apart.
“The vaccination is a significant step (in) keeping First Responders safe during this COVID pandemic,” Coon Rapids Fire Chief John Piper wrote in an email. All career firefighters in Coon Rapids have received the first dose.
