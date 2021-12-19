Coon Rapids is hosting its annual holiday lights tour through Dec. 22.

The city has five entries for motion lights and 20 entries for still lights.

Winners will be announced Dec. 22. The city will award cash prizes to two winners in each category.

For a map and list of the entries, visit tinyurl.com/y9kxd4px.

