One of the five motion lights entries has its lights synced to music. The setup has Rudolph, snowmen, Mrs. Claus and even Clark Griswold hanging off the roof.
The holiday lights display at 11545 Kerry St. NW features an inflatable snowman surrounded by candy canes.
One of the Coon Rapids holiday lights contest entries, at 11235 Crocus St. NW, features a reference to the movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
The holiday lights display at 11235 Crocus St. NW has light-up snowmen, Santa Claus figures and many winter-themed elements in the front yard.
An entry at 10848 Hollywood Blvd. NW has many light-up aspects around the yard, including a nativity scene, snowmen and several Christmas trees.
Coon Rapids is hosting its annual holiday lights tour through Dec. 22.
The city has five entries for motion lights and 20 entries for still lights.
Winners will be announced Dec. 22. The city will award cash prizes to two winners in each category.
For a map and list of the entries, visit tinyurl.com/y9kxd4px.
