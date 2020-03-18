The city of Coon Rapids Tuesday night declared a local emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Tim Walz declared a Peacetime State of Emergency March 13 in response to the pandemic.
Mayor Jerry Koch declared the local emergency at the March 17 City Council meeting, with an authorization from the council to extend the period of emergency until federal or state action is taken declaring an end to the state of emergency.
The resolution invokes Coon Rapids’ emergency operations plan for the length of the local emergency, including all appropriate community containment and mitigation strategies, Koch said.
All City Council, commission and board meetings will take place over telephone or other electronic means until the emergency is over, according to Koch. To properly conduct a virtual meeting, the members must be able to hear each other and all votes must be taken by roll call.
City Hall is closed until further notice. The Police Department lobby will remain open for customer service. Events, recreational programs and senior activities are canceled through May 11.
Up-to-date information on closures and cancellations can be found online at tinyurl.com/yx7jhbrc.
