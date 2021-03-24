The Coon Rapids City Council approved the third addition of the Port Riverwalk project March 16.
The addition includes 15 lots on private roads south of Coon Rapids Boulevard and North of 100th Avenue. This addition is consistent with the preliminary plat, which shows a total of 136 single-family lots, approved April 2, 2019. Thus far, 71 lots have been approved in the first and second additions, bringing the total to 86 lots with the approval of the third addition.
The developer will pay $30,000 in park dedication fees.
