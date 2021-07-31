The Coon Rapids City Council awarded a contract to Michels Corporation for $1.4 million, nearly half a million dollars under the estimate, for the second phase of sanitary sewer lining rehabilitation.
The second phase includes full rehabilitation of about 2,650 feet of 42-inch concrete sewer pipe along with 15 manholes, as well as lining about 1,200 feet of 8-inch pipe and 600 feet of 18- and 30-inch drain pipe.
The project will begin in August, and should be mostly finished in November. Some parts of the project won’t be complete until this spring.
For project locations visit tinyurl.com/4672ummp.
