SP CR Athena Megan Schultze.jpg
Photo from Athena Awards

Athletic honors

Swimming and diving: six varsity letters, captain, four MVPs, six conference awards, 24 section awards, four state awards

Top sports achievements

Holds every swimming record at Coon Rapids High School, NICSA All-American and 2020 Virtual State Champion in 200 individual medley

Unique fact

“I ate three gummy worms before every 100 breaststroke I swam at sections for good luck.”

School/community activities

DECA Officer, Peer Math Tutor, Library Volunteer, Food Shelf Volunteer

Scholastic achievements

National Merit Scholar Finalist, USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Academic Letter, Highest Honor Roll

Post high school plans

Swimming scholarship at Rice University, majoring in physics

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.