Athletic honors
Swimming and diving: six varsity letters, captain, four MVPs, six conference awards, 24 section awards, four state awards
Top sports achievements
Holds every swimming record at Coon Rapids High School, NICSA All-American and 2020 Virtual State Champion in 200 individual medley
Unique fact
“I ate three gummy worms before every 100 breaststroke I swam at sections for good luck.”
School/community activities
DECA Officer, Peer Math Tutor, Library Volunteer, Food Shelf Volunteer
Scholastic achievements
National Merit Scholar Finalist, USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Academic Letter, Highest Honor Roll
Post high school plans
Swimming scholarship at Rice University, majoring in physics
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.