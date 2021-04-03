The city of Coon Rapids is offering a limited quantity of trees at wholesale prices to Coon Rapids residents this year. The sale is underway now and runs through April 23 or until the trees are sold out.
New this year: All trees must be ordered and paid for online with credit card. There is a limit of two trees per household. The trees will be sold in a #10 container and will be 1 inch in caliper. All trees cost $100 each and will be delivered to the address submitted on the online order. The price includes delivery and tax.
Trees will be delivered the week of May 3 and will be placed in a shady area by the house when dropped off. As part of the ordering process, the city asks that residents watch a five-minute video on planting containerized trees available at tinyurl.com/ypwax3d6.
Residents are also encouraged to view and download the “Tree Owner’s Manual” for proper after care, at tinyurl.com/3hjwnnmv.
Before digging, have the underground utilities located by calling Gopher State One at 651-454-0002 at least two working days in advance, or submit your request at gopherstateonecall.org. All trees delivered will arrive in healthy condition, but weather conditions, methods of handling and aftercare govern the results, so survival is not guaranteed by nurseries. No refunds or replacements are a vailable for trees that fail.
Learn more at tinyurl.com/udk8b9c.
