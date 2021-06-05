The city of Coon Rapids has announced its Summer Concert Series lineup for 2021.
The series is held at the performance pavilion in Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park, 9750 Egret Blvd. The schedule features a variety of music genres and styles — everything from jazz to big band to country music to rock.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of free entertainment. Anoka County Parks is a partner for this event and waives the park entrance fee for the evening. Concessions available for purchase.
Sherwin Linton kicked off the series June 3.
All concerts begin at 7 p.m.
Upcoming concerts are:
- June 10: Castaways (variety).
- June 17: The Legendary Percolators Band (electric ‘60s rock).
- June 24: Rockie Lynne (country).
- July 8: Chmielewski Funtime Band (polka).
- July 15: Erik Christenson & His Support Group (blues).
- July 22: The Authorities (classic rock and R&B).
- July 29: Ecuador Manta (Latin fusion).
- August 5: The Red Letter Band (country).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.