Coon Rapids traveled to Isanti for an exhibition amateur baseball contest June 14 in a “Battle of the Redbirds,” won by Isanti 7-6. The Minnesota Baseball Association has decided to allow exhibition games to take place at approved fields - 68 parks were approved as of June 16. Pictured in action during the exhibition are (from left): Thomas Kinsella, who had two hits and a walk, at the plate; Coon Rapids manager Jeff Lindstrom chatting with the Isanti manager between innings; and starting pitcher Steve Schroer delivering to the plate. Photos by John Wagner

