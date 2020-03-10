The Coon Rapids City Council passed a resolution to allow Census Bureau employees access to multiunit housing throughout the city this summer.
The Census Bureau conducts “non-response follow-up operations” in which employees visit residences that haven’t filled out the census by mail, online or over the phone.
People in multiunit housing buildings, such as apartments and assisted living facilities, are historically undercounted in the census.
Due to various security barriers in multiunit housing, it’s sometimes complicated for Census Bureau employees to get in and survey residents inside.
Census employees can only visit between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. during the 2020 census. Employees will display a valid ID badge to show residents they are official.
Census questions include names, relationships, address, ethnicity and phone number. There will be no citizenship question on this year’s census survey.
This year, the form is available in 13 languages, and the bureau is offering print and video language guides, as well as language glossaries in 59 non-English languages.
