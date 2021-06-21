After a brief break in 2020, the Coon Rapids Photography Contest is back for 2021.
Open to all amateur photographers, this contest provides the opportunity to showcase beautiful photography in the community. This year’s theme is Hometown Pride.
The contest began June 1 and runs through Sept. 15. Categories are age 18 and older and 17 and under. Cash prizes will be awarded in both age brackets: $100 for first place and $50 for second place.
The contest sponsored by The Coon Rapids Arts Commission, promoting local arts events and activities in the community.
For full contest guidelines, visit tinyurl.com/u243st3p.
Enter the contest at tinyurl.com/2nhew5vp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.