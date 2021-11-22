Community United Methodist Church of Columbia Heights will host a cookie walk Saturday, Dec. 11. This year it will be a drive-thru, preorder process with a limited supply of cookies. There will be a few specialty items priced separately, otherwise cookies are $4 for a half dozen and $7 for a dozen or $20 for a variety box of three dozen cookies.
There will be 12 Christmas cookies to select from. Learn more at communitymethodistchurch.org. Orders must be placed by calling 763-202-0796, no later than Dec. 5 with the type of cookies and time of pickup.
Community United Methodist Church of Columbia Heights is at 950 Gould Ave. NE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.