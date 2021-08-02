Gramercy Development Companies has announced it will begin construction of The American Cooperative of Anoka at the end of August.
The 87-unit community for seniors ages 62 and older will be built on a 4-acre site along the 17th and 18th fairways of Green Haven Golf Course in Anoka. Occupancy is slated for late fall 2022.
Gramercy is paying the city $945,000, the full appraised value, to purchase the property on Jacob Lane. The sale was contingent on the company achieving the 60% presale mark needed in order to begin construction. Gramercy says it has presold more than 65% of the units.
With U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-insured financing in place and a firm closing date of Aug. 30, Gramercy says construction will begin immediately after closing. A ceremonial groundbreaking is planned for later in September.
“Our members deserve the best, and that’s what we have brought to them,” Mick Conlan, Gramercy’s president, said in a statement. “The American Cooperative in Anoka is the beginning of a new brand that is all about exceeding the expectations for cooperative lifestyle.”
“We have been very intentional in the design of our floor plans,” Kathleen Conlan Joyce, vice president of design and construction, said in a statement. “It was a top priority to draw upon our collective development experience and partner with highly regarded experts to create a community that will continue to shine for decades.”
The four-story building will include homes ranging from 1,045 square feet to 1,810 square feet, with one- and two-bedroom options.
The American Cooperative of Anoka was designed by Kaas Wilson Architects, with interior design by Keely Conlan Design. The general contractor is Frana Companies. Ebenezer Management Services will operate the cooperative upon opening.
For more information visit theamericanofanoka.com.
