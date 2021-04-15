Construction of a reduced-conflict intersection at Highway 65 and Klondike Drive in East Bethel will begin Monday, April 19, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
As work begins Monday morning, motorists should watch for lane and shoulder closures on both sides of the highway as work begins in the median north and south of the intersection, according to MnDOT. Lane restrictions will remain in place along the inside lanes of Highway 65 through mid-June.
The median at Highway 65 and Klondike Drive will close in mid-May and remain closed through mid-June.
When the median is closed, Klondike Drive traffic will not be able to cross Highway 65 or make left turns onto Highway 65 from the intersection. Northbound Highway 65 traffic will not be able to turn left onto westbound Klondike Drive, and motorists on southbound Highway 65 will not be able to turn left onto eastbound Klondike Drive. Traffic will still be able to make a right turn off the highway onto Klondike Drive. A signed detour will be in place to direct motorists during the median closure.
Once median work is complete, construction will begin along the outside lanes of Highway 65. Klondike Drive will be closed for approximately seven days on each side of the highway, one side at a time. During the closures all traffic between Highway 65 and Klondike Drive will detour at Viking Boulevard.
Weather permitting, all work will be completed by late August.
For more information on the Highway 65/Klondike Drive reduced-conflict intersection project or to sign up for email updates, visit dot.state.mn.us/metro/projects/hwy65-klondike. Learn more about reduced-conflict intersections at dot.state.mn.us/roadwork/rci.
