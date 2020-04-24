*Note: This content is being provided for free as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to ABC Newspapers, either online or in print, here.
As the current pandemic keeps people apart, local legislators are finding creative ways to connect with constituents.
Like many businesses that have moved meetings online, state representatives and senators have turned to online platforms such as Facebook Live and Zoom to have virtual town halls and even conduct official hearings.
On April 2, Sens. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, and John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin, hosted a “tele-town hall” from the Anoka County Government Center, where the County Board usually meets. It was broadcast live and is available to watch at tinyurl.com/yatybhaf. The two-hour event, which was to focus on the impact of COVID-19 on the state’s disability services, attracted more than 3,000 viewers, according to Abeler.
“I think people were refreshed and happy to see people working together to get something done,” Abeler said.
Official legislative committee hearings are also being conducted online via Zoom and streamed for the public, such as the Wednesday, April 22, hearing by the Human Services Reform Finance and Policy Committee, chaired by Abeler.
State Reps. Connie Bernardy, DFL-New Brighton, and Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, are among local House members who have hosted virtual town halls.
Although there have been some technical issues to work through, Bernardy said each event goes a little better than the last. She said the response has been excellent, and she has found the online meetings a good opportunity to interact with constituents in real time.
“I like interpersonal interactions, getting to talk to them and getting to know them, and it’s different on technology, but thank goodness we have the technology,” she said.
Stephenson said both the virtual town halls he participated in lasted the full hour and saw many questions and much discussion.
Bernardy and Stephenson both said they have been trying to use online platforms to provide quality information to constituents.
Bernardy said she has used Facebook to share real-time information from state agencies that she has access to as a legislator. Stephenson said one of his town halls included Dr. Kumi Smith of the University of Minnesota, who is involved in some of Minnesota’s COVID-19 modeling efforts.
Although much of his interaction with the public has been online, Stephenson said he also tries to spend at least an hour a day calling constituents randomly to ask how they are doing and if he can help with anything.
“It’s been really illuminating,” he said.
In Blaine, Republican Rep. Nolan West has been sharing information and thoughts via regular videos posted to his Facebook page. Addressing constituents through videos is a practice he started in November of 2018, but interest has spiked since the pandemic hit Minnesota.
In the past, well-viewed videos had perhaps 500 views, according to West.
“The last one was over 2,000,” he said April 17. “So there’s been a pretty large uptick, and all the COVID-related ones have been pretty well viewed.”
Despite the challenges of physical distancing, Nolan said the technology has helped legislators stay connected and responsive in a way that would have been unheard of 20 years ago.
Area legislators also emphasized they want to hear from constituents expressing their needs and concerns.
“The more they communicate with me, the better I can represent them,” Bernardy said.
