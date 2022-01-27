Community members are invited to enjoy an all-day jam session at the 43nd annual Concertina Bowl noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Brookhall at Blainbrook in Blaine.
Music lovers can listen, dance and jam with over 50 musicians who play the concertina (a musical instrument in the accordion family) in addition to trumpet, keyboard, tuba, banjo and more.
“The Concertina Bowl is a unique and very interesting experience,” organizer Art Ohotto said in a statement. “Concertina music is attractive to a lot of people. We get people coming from all over, from as far as the East Coast. It’s a fun jam session that the whole family will love.”
Attendees will be encouraged to dance to polkas, waltzes and old-time favorites.
There will be a special performance from Dale Dahmen and the Polka Beats in the back room at Blainbrook at 6 p.m. There will also be a special tribute to concertinist Eddie Chesney played by Ohotto, Dave Sowada and Craig Ebel.
Bob Novak, builder of the Echo concertina, will also be displaying and selling concertinas.
Concertina restorer and repairer Mike Smieja will also be at the event.
Ohotto said the main goal of the event is to raise money for the Blaine/Coon Rapids Knights of Columbus Council #5141 and other local charities. Members of the Knights of Columbus volunteer their time at the Concertina Bowl.
Tickets to the event are $15 for adults and $5 for students 12-18 years old. Kids under 12 get in free.
Door prizes will be given away throughout the day, with a $43 cash prize drawing at 1:30 p.m. Food, snacks and a cash bar will also be available.
Brookhall is located at 12000 Highway 65, Blaine.
For more information, contact Ohotto at 763-784-7204.
