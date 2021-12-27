Anoka County Commissioner Scott Schulte, left, receives the 2021 Association of Minnesota Counties’ President’s Award from Lake County Commissioner Rich Sve, right, Dec. 7 at the association’s annual conference in Bloomington. (Submitted photo)
Anoka County Commissioner Scott Schulte received the 2021 Association of Minnesota Counties’ President’s Award, which recognizes dedicated service and exemplary leadership in county government. The 2020-21 Association of Minnesota Counties President Rich Sve (Lake County commissioner) selected Schulte to receive the honor.
The President’s Award is presented to an individual who has a deep history of public service to their community and county.
Schulte, a lifelong Rotarian, was first elected to the Anoka County board in 2012, after serving 13 years on the Coon Rapids City Council. He has served as board chair for the past 2 ½ years. He is a current member of the Association of Minnesota Counties Board of Directors and an association past president. Schulte believes a good county commissioner is versatile, passionate and can make decisions that benefit the most citizens possible.
In addition to his roles with the association, Schulte serves on many committees for the Anoka County Board; he leads the Preferred Business Partners program, which brings together the public and private sectors in a mutually beneficial relationship; he serves on the Greater MSP Board of Directors; and he was recently elected as chair of Minnesota Association of Workforce Boards.
“I’m honored and humbled to receive this award,” Schulte said in a statement. “What made this recognition possible is the support of my fellow commissioners and the hard work of our county staff. When I’ve been busy at AMC, they’ve always been back in Anoka County, making sure everything runs as it should. Their professionalism and dedication to our residents is unwavering and admirable.”
The Association of Minnesota Counties is a voluntary statewide organization that assists the state’s 87 counties in providing effective county governance to the people of Minnesota. The association works closely with the legislative and administrative branches of government in seeing that legislation and policies favorable to counties are enacted. In addition, the association provides educational programs, training, research and communications for county officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.