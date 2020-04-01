What’s next?
In my very first column here at ABC Newspapers, I wrote about my love of running and planning out training programs, of looking ahead and setting goals for future races. Then race day comes, you wonder what you got yourself into, you scrape, claw and gut your way through to try to achieve a goal. Sometimes you succeed, sometimes you fail. Either way, you enjoy it or shake it off, occasionally both, then set a new goal, a new target. Sports are a cycle of preparation and competition.
When you don’t know what’s next, how do you prepare?
As it has been for everyone, it has been a roller-coaster past few weeks for myself personally. My wife gave birth to our fourth child, all sons, two weeks ago. One shy of a basketball team, five shy of a baseball team, seven short of a soccer or football lineup.
I think we’ll just stick with a dynamite four-square squad though.
A few months ago, mid-March sounded like it was going to be a great time to have a baby. Winter sports would be wrapping up, spring would still be a couple weeks away.
Not much going on, right?
Yeah, no.
When the coronavirus pandemic started forcing widespread closures, I thought I would try to come back right away to cover the local impact. But a few days after our new baby was born, we found out he would need to spend more time in the hospital. He had a common issue — serious if untreated, typically fine if caught right away. When your own newborn is connected to a machine, nothing seems like it’s “common” or a “minor issue.”
It also was a nervous time to be in a hospital in general, and my heart and deepest appreciation goes out to everyone working in hospitals right now.
A few extra days in the hospital and then a few return checkup visits later and I am so grateful that everyone is home together. My heart aches a bit that we haven’t been able to have any visitors see and hold him yet, especially my dad. My dad is simultaneously the toughest person I know and one of the most sensitive, and seeing him hold our first three kids as newborns and hugging him myself are some of my favorite memories with him.
A lot of sacrifices are being made by a lot of people right now though, and I’m hopeful everyone can meet him in person soon.
How does this connect to Anoka County sports?
For me, in every way.
Dealing with the fear of death, the start of new life and the general uncertainty of the world forces us to take a sharper look at how we spend our time and where our priorities are.
Sports are often labeled a “distraction” from the “real world.” While it’s usually meant in a positive enough light, I find the word choice problematic.
While sports can be and often are taken too seriously to the point of being negative toward others, they’re at the heart of my connection to so many people and so many special moments in my life. A couple of weeks ago, I saw a post circulating Twitter where you pick a baseball player from every position if you had to win one game. A few nights later, I was holding my new son, telling him the nine players I would pick, then doing the same thing with every other sport I could think of, followed by singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” A week later I was teaching my 4-year-old the finer points of bat flips to celebrate hitting homers in our backyard. Thrilling victories, heartbreaking defeats, innate trivia, playing with friends, individual growth, goofy celebrations, personal connections — those moments aren’t distractions, they are life.
For some it would be favorite books, favorite bands, favorite movies, favorite food, maybe a little bit of everything. For a lot of people, it’s sports. Whatever it is for you, in times like these we need those things we connect with and that allow us to connect to others in any way we can get them.
What does a sports section look like when no sports are going on and no one knows when they will resume? How can we keep sports in our lives during a global pandemic?
I have a few ideas, but now more than ever would love to hear from you if you have story ideas or suggestions.
The primary thing I would like to do would be to recognize senior athletes by continuing the Featured Athletes of the Week started this fall and winter whether spring seasons take place or not. These are primarily question and answer features and I’d love to include as many as possible, if not always in print then at least online.
Also, I’d love to hear about how teams are staying connected and active on their own and while social distancing. How has technology helped you as athletes and coaches?
Is anyone out there finding a fun and unique way to connect right now? Running groups staying connected virtually? Video game tournaments? Marble races down the driveway? I’d love to write about anything athletic.
Maybe a look back at a few teams of the past, as well as looking ahead to the future and better times. If you are or know of a former area athlete doing good in the world, it’d be great to share.
I think we could all use all of the good news we can get.
Wishing you health and safety during this time and a little bit of sports in any way I can offer to help as we power forward.
* Please note my email address has changed to patrick.slack@apgecm.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.