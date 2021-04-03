When I was serving on the city council in Lino Lakes for over 20 years and 10 years as mayor, residents had a good idea that the city council is responsible for crafting good policy that makes sense, keeping local taxes in check and keeping the development and operations on the right track to preserve our quality of life. When I ran for Anoka County commissioner, the question I received the most was, “What does a county commissioner do?”
The best way to understand what a county commissioner does is to first understand what the county does. Besides all the things you can see every day like county parks, libraries, public safety from our Sheriff’s Office and road maintenance and repairs from our Transportation Division, the function of a county goes well beyond what you might imagine. We implement many federal and state mandates.
When you hear that the federal or state government has initiated a new mandate or service, in most cases, they don’t actually get it done. It is county government that is usually responsible for delivering the services. Counties across America do the heavy lifting for the federal and state government and are the functional arm of other governmental entities to figure out implementation. County commissioners guide, approve and oversee this work.
So, let’s follow the money … federal and state dollars are passed down to the county to pay for services they “mandate” or want done. County commissioners serve on various committees and boards to help guide this activity to provide these services and approve how these dollars are spent.
Here is an example of how this all works: This year I was honored to be appointed as chair of the largest committee in Anoka County, the Human Services Committee. Human Services is responsible for delivering over half of the services provided by Anoka County and has more than 1,000 employees. Overall spending and benefits distributed through Human Services in Anoka County is about $1 billion dollars a year, but 93% of these dollars come from or are distributed by federal and state government.
Serving as chair of Human Services for Anoka County is a huge responsibility, and it has five divisions that I oversee. They are (1) Corrections, (2) Social Services & Behavioral Health, (3) Economic Assistance, (4) Job Training and (5) Public Health and Environmental Services.
I serve on a total of 20 committees and boards. Some of these include chair of Airport Committee, vice chair of IT Committee (Information Technology) and vice chair of Parks. As vice chair of Parks, I can protect our parks, trails and golf courses in our area to help maintain our quality of life.
I’m now in my second term as a county commissioner but can’t imagine doing this job without my prior experience as a small business owner for 35 years and over 20 years in representative government. This combination of private business and public service has really been great preparation.
Anoka County Commissioner Jeff Reinert represents District 6, which includes, Centerville, Circle Pines, Columbus, Lexington, Linwood, Lino Lakes and eastern Blaine.
