Many of us have heard horror stories about riding the light rail in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Many of us have assumed these stories are exaggerations, and that you really won’t encounter any trouble if you decide to ride a train in the Metro Area.
According to testimony given in a recent House transportation hearing, the problems are worse than many of us realized.
The year 2019 saw an all-time high in serious crimes committed on Metro Transit Light Rail. Train operators recently spoke out about the issues they face on a day-to-day basis. Many of them are scared to come to work, and they paint a pretty ugly picture about what they see.
Murders on the platform and the train itself. Rapes. People exposing themselves, urinating and defecating. Others using crack pipes and throwing their bloody needles on the ground.
Even the Metropolitan Council chairman said his family members have witnessed illegal activity while riding the trains.
While violent crime has been declining for the past several decades, the Minneapolis Star Tribune recently reported that 2/3 of neighborhoods in Minneapolis saw an increase in overall crime in 2019 — including a 70% spike in the Minneapolis Downtown East neighborhood. St. Paul saw a doubling in the homicide rate in 2019, much of it connected to gang violence.
In addition, Minnesota’s violent crime enforcement teams saw major increases in the amounts of meth, heroin, and cocaine compared to 2018 — much of it being trafficked by gangs and produced and smuggled into the United States by Mexican drug cartels.
To combat this issue, I’m supporting a series of public safety proposals that address these rising crimes. They include more funding for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for gang and drug trafficking efforts; strengthened penalties for gang members who use firearms in a crime; increased enforcement of light rail fare evasion, more officers for Metro Transit police, and interactive cameras installed on light rail platforms.
Blaine residents do visit the Twin Cities to eat at their restaurants, go to a concert or watch a Twins game. And if those folks want to ride the train when they get there, they shouldn’t have to worry about what crime they may have to watch after getting on board.
Doing nothing to address the light rail trouble should never be an option. Light rail operators themselves already fear what they’re going to encounter on the train on a daily basis, so imagine how many potential riders are having second thoughts? Public safety is a nonpartisan issue, and it’s my hope that Democrats and Republicans can come together on a plan this session that addresses the growing crime problem on our light rail system and in our inner cities.
Rep. Nolan West, R-Blaine, represents District 37B in the Minnesota House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.