I am a black woman. A mother and a wife. I was raised in Atlanta, Georgia, as the only girl with my three brothers in the ‘60s. We grew up knowing racism.
From infancy to 13 years old, I was raised by both my parents until the death of my mother, and at 13 I had to go live with our grandmother. I am 61 years old now, and I now live in Coon Rapids, one of the few black families in Fridley/Blaine/Coon Rapids to move here in 1992.
As a black person in this predominantly white community, I have faced everything from being pulled over because I was “Driving While Black” to having my children bullied just because of the color of their skin. In 1995 my family had our first unpleasant experience here. This happened when my son was 14. My son coming home one day without his house keys and with his new leather jacket ruined. My husband and I were furious at him. That’s when he told us what happened. The white students in his school took the “N****’s keys” and ripped his jacket — how could his parents afford that? I went to the office talk to the principal, and they wanted to sweep it under the rug, I explained that we needed to address this racial harassment. I left this meeting fully expecting this was the end. After all, we live in Minnesota now, not Georgia.
The next incident was when I was driving to work and was pulled over by the Fridley police. Why? Mainly “Driving while Black.” When I asked the police why, I was told my van looked suspicious and needed to be searched. I complied and handed the officer my information, after which he was joined by four other police cars. After officers found nothing, and with me not putting up a fuss, all five cars left me there wondering what would have happened if I had not complied and still with no real reason why I was stopped.
Fast forward to 2017 when my eldest daughter was in her junior year of high school. My daughter was a black child in a room full of white students in a Coon Rapids charter school. Trump had just become the president and, like my son, she faced harassment due to color of her skin. “Send her back,” classmates chanted. Hearing this, I called the school and demanded a meeting. During the meeting the principal talked about racism in the school and what could be done.
It is times like these, with the death of George Floyd and other black men, women and children at the hands of police officers, that I wonder what would have happened if I hadn’t stepped in during the times where students were bullying my children just because they were born black. It’s times like these that I wonder what would have happened if I had resisted the police when they wrongly searched my van just because a black woman was driving it. I fear for my family, My husband, children and myself, because any of us could be the next George Floyd. Our lives matter …
Black lives matter …
Eleanor Thomas is a past board member of Transformative Circle in Coon Rapids and lives in Coon Rapids.
